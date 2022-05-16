NBC Fall Schedule: Who Got This Is Us' Time Slot? — Plus, The Blacklist and Night Court Revival Held for Midseason

NBC, as is tradition, is the first broadcast-TV network to reveal its schedule for the Fall TV season, ahead of its annual Upfront presentation to the advertising community.

♦ The top-rated freshman series of the 2021-22 season, La Brea, will return to its Tuesdays-at-9 time slot (which This Is Us calls home for a final two weeks), to unspool presumably just the first half of its “supersized” 14-episode sophomore run.

♦ NBC’s buzziest new series, the Quantum Leap follow-up/reboot starring Here and Now‘s Raymond Lee, has landed the network’s choicest real estate, Mondays at 10/9c leading out of The Voice.

♦ The Night Court revival — which stars five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, and which was ordered to series wayyyy back in September — won’t debut until midseason.

♦ Young Rock is moving to Fridays for its third season, starting in November, where it will be paired with the new George Lopez sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez.

♦ And it’s very much worth reminding everyone that starting this fall, current NBC series can be streamed next-day on Peacock — not on Hulu.

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click title for details

MONDAY

8 pm The Voice (2 hours)

10 pm QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm La Brea

10 pm New Amsterdam (final season)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8 pm College Bowl

9 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY (starting in November)

8 pm LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

8:30 pm Young Rock

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama encores

9 pm Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 pm SNL Vintage

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY

8 pm Sunday Night Football

The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, NIGHT COURT, THE WHEEL, MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND, That’s My Jam, The Wall and Dick Wolf’s LA FIRE AND RESCUE (a reality series about the LAFD)

Additionally, the fate of the pilots for Blank Slate, Found, Irrational, Unbroken and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels remain TBD.

The Endgame, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Ordinary Joe

