Night Court Revival Ordered to Series at NBC, With John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch — Get First Look

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime Premiere Recap: Against the Ropes -- Grade It!

Law & Order: Organized Crime Premiere Recap: Against the Ropes -- Grade It! Law & Order: SVU Premiere Recap: The Squad Loses Two! -- Plus, Grade It!

The verdict is in, and to the surprise of no one, NBC has given a series order to the Night Court follow-up starring five-time Emmy winner John Larroquette, who is reprising his role from the original sitcom, and Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch.

Rauch is also an executive producer on the Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions co-pro, alongside writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings), Winston Rauch and pilot director Pamela Fryman, while Larroquette will carry a producer title.

Based on the original multi-cam sitcom created by Reinhold Weege, the Night Court sequel series stars Rauch as “unapologetic optimist” Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone (played by the late Harry Anderson in the 1984-92 NBC comedy; Anderson passed away in 2018). Abby follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (played again by Larroquette).

Larroquette won four consecutive Emmys for his Night Court role, which were followed a decade later by a guest actor win for The Practice.

Are you looking forward to Night Court being back in session?