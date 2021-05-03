Night Court: NBC Officially Orders Pilot for Sequel Series With Melissa Rauch Starring, John Larroquette Returning

Night Court is back in session: NBC has officially handed a pilot order to a follow-up series to the ’80s comedy hit, with Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch set to star, TVLine has learned.

Rauch will play “unapologetic optimist” Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson in the original 1984-92 NBC comedy. (Anderson passed away in 2018.) Abby “follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics,” per the official synopsis.

Plus, original co-star John Larroquette will reprise his role as sleazy attorney Dan Fielding — although he’s since moved on from the night shift; the synopsis describes Fielding as the “former night court prosecutor.” (Larroquette won four consecutive Emmys for the role from 1985 to 1988.) Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings) will serve as writer and executive producer on the sequel series.

“My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin,” Rauch said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television.”