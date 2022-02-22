La Brea Season 2 Gets Supersized — However There Just Might Be a 'Catch'

There is some very good news, as well as a bit of patience-testing news, for fans of NBC’s freshman hit La Brea. La Brea Season 2: Everything We Know!

Sources tell TVLine that Season 2 of the timey-wimey family drama will in fact span 14 total episodes, or 40 percent more than Season 1’s run of 10. (As we previously reported, the ambitious La Brea — which follows a group of people that fell through a Los Angeles sinkhole and landed 12,000 years in the past, and takes place in at least two different timelines — was never intended to produce 20something-episodes per season.)

Word of Season 2’s upped episode count first trickled out via Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald (h/t the @LaBreaBrasil Instagram account).

The “catch,” if you will, is that given the sci-fi series’ need for extensive post-production VFX, TVLine is hearing that this bigger batch of episodes may be split into two halves, so that Season 2 can premiere sooner rather than later (meaning, this fall).

It was also recently, double-secret-officially confirmed that La Brea will continue to film in Victoria, Australia — as part of Universal Studios Group’s mission to invest in high-end scripted series in the country, due to the Land Down Under’s otherworldly landscapes, and because of Aussie government subsidies. Filming could begin as soon as early this spring.

La Brea‘s 10-episode freshman run averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), tying CBS’ Ghosts and NCIS: Hawaii as this TV season’s top-rated new series while placing third among broadcast’s freshman class in total audience (trailing only FBI: International and NCIS: Hawaii).

What say you, La Brea-heads? Is a midseason break a small price to pay for 40 percent more Season 2 episodes?

Want scoop on La Brea Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.