New Amsterdam Ending With Season 5

The docs at New Amsterdam will be making their final rounds next season.

TVLine has confirmed that the NBC medical drama’s upcoming fifth season will be its last.

New Amsterdam — which stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin — is currently in its fourth season. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, Season 5 will consist of 13 episodes — the series’ shortest season to date.

Season-to-date, New Amsterdam is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in) — down 11 and 30 percent from its Season 3 averages. Among the 11 dramas NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks eighth in audience and ninth in the demo.

New Amsterdam was already renewed for next season as part of a three-year pickup made by NBC in 2020.

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, in a statement. “We’re so grateful to [EPs] David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.” 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

Added Universal Television president Erin Underhill: “When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’ Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life.”

