New Amsterdam Hits Renewal Jackpot: NBC Orders Three More Seasons

Talk about a positive long-term prognosis: NBC has renewed New Amsterdam for three more seasons. The mega-pickup — announced Saturday at the Peacock’s portion of the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour — ensures that the Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama (which is currently in its second season) will remain on the air well into 2023.

The blockbuster renewal deal, while rare, is not unprecedented. Last May, NBC similarly picked up New Amsterdam‘s Tuesday-night lead-in, This Is Us, for three more seasons.

Season to date, New Amsterdam is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers overall (Live+7 Day). It currently stands as NBC’s No. 4 scripted series (tied with Chicago Med), following This Is Us, Chicago PD and Chicago Fire.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect New Amsterdam‘s super-sized renewal.