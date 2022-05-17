ABC Fall Schedule: Abbott Elementary, Big Sky on Move, DWTS' Replacement Revealed, Hilary Swank Follows Grey's

ABC is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2022 Fall TV schedule (following NBC), and there’s less comedy, more Bachelor in Paradise and a new primetime Jeopardy series. Also: Several series are moving to new nights (including one freshman hit).

♦ ABC is downsizing its comedy presence from two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday) to just one (Wednesday). As part of that consolidation, red-hot Abbott Elementary is moving from its old Tuesday perch into Wednesday’s 9 pm anchor position. The Conners, which previously had the Wednesday-9 spot, will now kick off the night at 8 pm, where it will lead into The Goldbergs.

♦ Summertime staple Bachelor in Paradise is getting a regular season upgrade, airing both on Mondays from 8-10 pm (replacing DWTS) and Tuesdays from 8-10 pm. 2022-23 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama and Unscripted Show

♦ A Million Little Things, which is likely heading into its final season, is being held until midseason. Also warming the bench until ’23: Sophomore comedy The Wonder Years and the new Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet.

♦ The new Hilary Swank drama Alaska has scored the plum Thursdays-at-10 perch following Grey’s Anatomy, bumping former occupant Big Sky to Wednesdays-at-10. Meanwhile, The Niecy Nash-Betts-led Rookie spinoff will air Tuesdays-at-10.

♦ A new weekly celebrity edition of Jeopardy! (more details here) will be paired with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Sunday night.

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click title for details

MONDAY

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Goldbergs

9 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm Big Sky

THURSDAY

8 pm Station 19

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10 pm ALASKA

FRIDAY

8 pm Shark Tank

9 pm 20/20

SATURDAY

8 pm College Football

SUNDAY

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 pm CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!

9 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 pm The Rookie

A Million Little Things, American Idol, The Bachelor, Judge Steve Harvey, NOT DEAD YET and The Wonder Years

black-ish (ended), Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Match Game, Promised Land and Queens (View our Renewal Scorecard for all pickup/cancellation data)

No decisions have been made yet on the future of Supermarket Sweep.