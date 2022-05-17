Celebrity Jeopardy! Ordered to Series at ABC — But Who Will Serve as Host?

ABC is getting a clue when it comes to the strength of the Jeopardy! franchise. 2022-23 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama and Unscripted Show

In announcing its new fall schedule on Tuesday (view full lineup here), the network revealed that it has handed a series order to a weekly primetime celebrity edition of the iconic game show. Celebrity Jeopardy! will air Sundays at 8 pm, leading into — you guessed it! — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Celebrity Jeopardy! previously aired as a series of weekly specials.

There’s no word yet on who will host the new celeb iteration, but the news comes as the syndicated Jeopardy! continues to toggle between a pair of emcees — Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. A decision about a full-time, permanent host is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. (Bialik had previously been designated as the headliner of any/all primetime editions of Jeopardy!)