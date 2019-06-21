Emmys 2019: Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

“Brandon Victor Dixon was robbed!” was the general Emmy consensus last year when the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie trophy went to Godless‘ Jeff Daniels instead of the Jesus Christ Superstar MVP. But Academy voters will get a chance to right that wrong this year, as Dixon is once again eligible in this category, this time for his standout work in Rent: Live.

However, before he can win an Emmy, Dixon needs to snag an Emmy nomination — and we’re doing our part to ensure he does. That’s our not-so-subtle way of drawing your attention to our final Dream Emmy short list, which can be found via the attached gallery (or click here for direct access).

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Emmys 2019: Supporting Actor, Limited Series — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees