Emmys 2019: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees

There is a very good chance that someone with the first name Patricia will take home the 2019 Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Per the latest kudos punditry, Sharp Objects‘ Patricia Clarkson and The Act‘s Patricia Arquette are this category’s frontrunners, with the pair certain to score nominations for their respective performances.

It was also a foregone conclusion that the acting vets would snag two of the six spots on our Dream Emmy short list, which, by our calculations, leaves four vacancies. Who filled the coveted slots? You know the drill. Proceed to the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) and then weigh in with your picks below.

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Emmys 2019: Supporting Actress, Limited Series — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

