Emmys 2019: Outstanding Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Fun fact about this year’s Outstanding Limited Series contest: For the first time in eight years, Ryan Murphy will not have a horse in the race. With American Horror Story bumped to the Outstanding Drama Series category due to a technicality, American Crime Story on an indefinite hiatus and Feud essentially done, the A-list showrunner will be MIA from Emmy’s miniseries derby. (Murphy nonetheless is expected to put up a strong showing in the Drama Series categories thanks to Pose.)

But even without a Murphy entry, the 2019 Limited Series race is insanely crowded — and a frontrunner has yet to emerge. Peruse our list of Dream Nominees in the attached gallery (click here for direct access).

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Emmys 2019: Limited Series — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

