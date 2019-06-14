Emmys 2019: Supporting Actor in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Emmy voters, take note: Even Alec Baldwin has grown tired of his Donald Trump impersonation, so we kindly ask that you resist the urge to check the SNL vet’s name on this year’s ballot.

From TVLine’s vantage point, there are so many more worthy performers vying for one of the six Supporting Actor in a Comedy slots, and we need all the available real estate we can get our hands on (so much so that we made room for a seventh Dream Nominee). And make no mistake — the spot traditionally earmarked for Baldwin is a very valuable piece of real estate. Emmys 2019: Supporting Actor, Comedy — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

With that said, we would like to introduce you to the attached gallery, which features our seven Dream Supporting Actor in a Comedy picks (click here for direct access).

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

