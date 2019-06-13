Emmys 2019: Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Academy members love to populate Emmy’s Supporting Actress in a Comedy category with Saturday Night Live performers, as evidenced by the nods scored last year by Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Aidy Bryant. We’re really hoping Emmy voters resist that temptation this year because, much like the Lead Actress in a Comedy category, the Supporting Actress derby is stuffed to the gills with worthy contenders. And let’s call a spade a spade: SNL had an off year (to put it mildly).

Don’t believe us when we say this category is jam-packed? Peruse our list of Dream Nominees in the attached gallery (click here for direct access) and marvel at all of the incredibly talented women we weren’t able to include. Emmys 2019: Supporting Actress, Comedy — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

