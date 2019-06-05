Emmys 2019: Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Actors from just two series — This Is Us and Westworld — occupied four of the six slots in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series race in 2018. But with the latter drama out of the running this year (due to the delayed launch of its third season), some previous real estate has opened up in this category.

What’s more, the departure of The Americans from the TV landscape means that there’s also a vacancy sign hanging on the slot traditionally reserved for perennial nominee (and last year’s champ) Matthew Rhys.

As a result, the Lead Actor contest, much like the Lead Actress race, is ripe for an extreme makeover, making our attached Dream Emmy short list a critically important resource for voters.

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

