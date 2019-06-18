Emmys 2019: Lead Actress in a Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

When HBO’s Sharp Objects premiered last summer, Emmy pundits declared the 2019 Best Actress in a Limited Series race over before it began, with Amy Adams considered the odds-on favorite to take home the gold.

But a funny thing happened in the ensuing nine months: Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora and FX’s Fosse/Verdon arrived on the scene, and those mini’s respective stars — Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams — stole Adams’ thunder.

Can Adams still eke out a victory? Or is the contest essentially a two-person showdown between Arquette and Williams? And now for the biggest question of all: Did any of them make TVLine’s Dream Emmy short list? The answer to that last Q can be found by perusing the attached gallery (or click here for direct access).

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Emmys 2019: Lead Actress, Limited Series — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees