Emmys 2019: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie — Our Dream Nominees

Mahershala Ali may want to clear some space on his increasingly crowded mantle. The two-time Oscar winner is a shoo-in to score an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his work in True Detective Season 3. In fact, per our sister site Goldderby.com, the House of Cards vet is the frontrunner to win the whole shebang (it would mark the actor’s first Emmy victory).

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Ali has carved out a spot on TVLine’s Dream Emmy short list. We can also confirm that he has some very formidable competition, as you’ll see via the attached gallery (click here for direct access).

For the record, 2019 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 10-24, and unveiled on July 16. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. Emmys 2019: Lead Actor, Limited Series — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

