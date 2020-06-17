Emmys 2020: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie — Our Dream Nominees

Per the oddsmakers at TVLine’s sister pub Gold Derby, Emmy’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie trophy is Mark Ruffalo’s to lose.

Despite the HBO mini netting mostly mixed reviews, Ruffalo’s dual-role performance as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey received widespread acclaim, making him the race’s clear frontrunner.

It also made him a shoo-in to snag one of our six Dream Emmy slots.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all six of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

