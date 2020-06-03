Emmys 2020: Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Billy Porter triumphed in this category in 2019 and there is every reason to believe the Pose star will be back in the running this year. One thing we are absolutely certain of: Porter’s exemplary work in the FX drama’s second season certainly makes him a worthy Emmy contender, as evidenced by his inclusion in our Lead Actor in a Drama Series wish list. Emmys 2020: Lead Actor, Drama — Dream Nominees

His biggest competition this time around could come from a pair of equally deserving Succession stars, particularly in light of the HBO drama’s explosive popularity growth in Season 2.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

