Emmys 2020: Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

June has officially bloomed and, as per tradition, so has TVLine’s annual advocacy period known as Dream Emmy season. As per tradition, we’re kicking things off with the Outstanding Drama Series race and this burning question: Is the Roy family unbeatable?

Without question, HBO’s Succession — riding a wave of buzz for its acclaimed second season — is not only a shoo-in for a nomination but the odds-on favorite to take him the top drama prize (especially now that perennial frontrunner Game of Thrones has fought its final Emmy battle). And, for our money, the satirical thriller absolutely should be among the seven series in contention. Emmys 2020: Best Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees

But which series deserve to fill the six remaining slots alongside Succession? Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”]

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.