Emmys 2020: Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Will Jodie Comer make it two-for-two? Well, the Killing Eve star, who last year won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, has cleared one hurdle standing between her and a repeat victory: She once again made our Dream Emmy short list. Emmys 2020: Lead Actress, Drama — Our Dream Nominees

But Comer is likely to face some stiff competition, including from Friends vet Jennifer Aniston, who is coming off that surprise SAG Award win earlier this year for her well-received Morning Show work. We can confirm that Aniston also made our Dream Emmy short list, but what about the five remaining vacancies?

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”]

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

