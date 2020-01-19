SAG Awards 2020: The Winners Are…

Winners for the 2020 SAG Awards were announced Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles that honored the year’s biggest achievements in TV and film.
The show, which went host-less for the first time in two years, is set to honor Robert De Niro with the Life Achievement Award. But on the TV side of things, who took home top prizes?
Scroll down for the complete list of TV winners denoted in RED, as announced during TBS/TNT’s telecast. Then, drop a comment below with your reaction(s).
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
COMEDY ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharell Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
Game of Thrones — WINNER
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen