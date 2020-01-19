SAG Awards 2020: The Winners Are…

Courtesy of the Screen Actors Guild

Winners for the 2020 SAG Awards were announced Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles that honored the year’s biggest achievements in TV and film.

The show, which went host-less for the first time in two years, is set to honor Robert De Niro with the Life Achievement Award. But on the TV side of things, who took home top prizes?

Scroll down for the complete list of TV winners denoted in RED, as announced during TBS/TNT’s telecast. Then, drop a comment below with your reaction(s).

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER

COMEDY ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Game of Thrones — WINNER

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen