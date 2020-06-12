Emmys 2020: Supporting Actor in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

That noise you hear is a boatload of new blood hurtling toward Emmy’s Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series race.

Two-thirds of 2019’s nominees — including Barry‘s Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root, and Veep‘s Tony Hale — are out of the running this year. Who will fill those precious vacancies? Better yet, who should fill them? We have some thoughts on that!

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

