Emmys 2020: Outstanding Comedy Series — Our 8 Dream Nominees!

With the one-and-done comedy tsunami known as Fleabag out of the mix, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reclaims its Emmy position as the Comedy Series to beat — but has Amy Sherman-Palladino’s sumptuous period satire earned its frontrunner status?

At the risk of spoiling our Dream Emmy cheat sheet, the answer is yes. It does. Emmys 2020: Best Comedy Series — Our Dream Nominees

Speaking of burning questions, here’s another: Which of this year’s comedy offerings should, in a perfect world, be nominated alongside Maisel?

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all eight of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”]

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

