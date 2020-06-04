Emmys 2020: Supporting Actress in a Drama — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Last year, Game of Thrones‘ legion of badasses dominated this category, accounting for a stunning 60 percent of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations. But with artists formerly known as Sansa, Cersei, Brienne and Arya out of the mix, the race is poised to welcome a cavalcade of new blood. And there is no shortage of terrific options, as evidenced by our positively stacked list of Dream Emmy contenders.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees