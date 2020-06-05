Emmys 2020: Supporting Actor in a Drama — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Tyrion Lannister’s Emmy reign is officially over.

With Game of Thrones over, Peter Dinklage — who has dominated Emmy’s Supporting Actor in a Drama Series race for much of the past decade, to the tune of eight nominations and four wins (including last year) — no longer has a stranglehold on this category. The good news is there is no shortage of worthy contenders ready to pick up the mantle, so much so that we struggled to narrow our Dream Emmy short list to just seven nominees. But narrow it, we did!

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees