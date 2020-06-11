Emmys 2020: Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

After triumphing in this category 2018 and 2019, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein is the odds-on fave to take home Emmy’s Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for a third-consecutive year. But the acid-tongued awards darling is poised to face off against some new competition since four of last year’s contender’s — Fleabag‘s Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford, Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg and Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky — are not in the running.

Rest assured, there is no shortage of worthy actresses ready, willing and able to fill those vacancies — our Dream Emmy short list is proof of that.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

