Emmys 2020: Lead Actress in a Limited Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Two years ago, Regina King shocked awards handicappers when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the little-seen Netflix drama Seven Seconds. This year, she will without question make a return to the category — but as the frontrunner.

King’s universally praised work in HBO’s Watchmen makes her a lock for a nomination and the odds-on favorite to win (her stiffest competition will likely come from fellow Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who won raves for her titular performance in FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America).

However, given how competitive this contest is — so much so that we expanded our Dream short list to seven nominees — don’t rule out a surprise victory from one of the category’s dark horses.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to review all seven of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren’t predictions; they’re wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a “Hell, yes!,” “Um, no” or “How could you leave off so-and-so?!”

For the record, 2020 Emmy nominations will be voted on from July 2-13, and unveiled on July 28. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air (in some form!) on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

