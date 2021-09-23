TV Ratings: Survivor, Masked Singer and Chicago Fire Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and Fox’s Masked Singer tied for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire delivered the night’s largest audience. Fall TV Preview: Scoop on 20+ Favorites

Over on CBS, Survivor returned to 6 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“), off only a bit from its Fall 2019 averages. Big Brother (2.9 mil/0.6) got no boost, though, and in fact slipped.

Leading out of The Masked Singer (4.4 mil/1.0, reader grade “B-“), Alter Ego‘s series launch retained just 2.8 mil/0.6 (while averaging a reader grade of “D-“).

Elsewhere:

NBC | Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.7, reader grade “B+,” read post mortem) Fire (7 mil/0.8, reader grade “A,” read recap) and P.D. (6.4 mil/0.8, reader grade “A,” read post mortem) were all just off a tenth from their previous demo averages.

ABC | Leading out of The Goldbergs (3.4 mil/0.6, reader grade “A”), The Wonder Years’ launch retained 3.1 mil/0.6 (while averaging a reader grade of “B”). Leading out of The Conners (3.4 mil/0.6, reader grade “B”), Home Economics (2.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”) and A Million Little Things (2 mil/0.3, reader grade “B+,” read post mortem) both tied lows.

THE CW | Riverdale (380K/0.1, read recap) and In the Dark (280K/0.0) both lost viewers, with the latter hitting a series low and also dipping in the demo.

