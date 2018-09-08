The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Sept. 9

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Viki” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find The Deuce and six other season premieres, Rel and five other series premieres, and more.

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 pm Power Season 5 finale (Starz; get renewal status)

8 pm Rel sneak preview (Fox; get official premiere date)

9 pm The Deuce Season 2 premiere (HBO; watch trailer)

9 pm The Last Ship final season premiere (TNT; watch trailer)

9 pm Shameless Season 9 premiere (Showtime; watch trailer)

10 pm YOU series premiere (Lifetime; watch trailer)

10 pm Kidding series premiere (Showtime; watch trailer; read review)

Monday, Sept. 10

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 10 finale (NBC)

8 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm The CBS Fall Preview Show (CBS)

10 pm Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story docuseries finale (Paramount Network)

Tuesday, Sept. 11

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 finale (ABC)

10 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine Presents: NBC Fall 2018 preview special (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 12

12 am Castle Rock Season 1 finale (Hulu; get renewal status)

9 pm World of Dance Season 2 finale (NBC)

10 pm American Horror Story: Apocalypse premiere (FX; watch teaser)

Thursday, Sept. 13

12 am Snatch Season 2 premiere (Sony Crackle; all 10 episodes)

9 pm Match Game Season 3 finale (ABC)

9 pm Queen of the South Season 3 finale (USA Network)

10 pm Shooter series finale (USA Network; officially cancelled)

10 pm Take Two Season 1 finale (ABC)

Friday, Sept. 14

12 am American Vandal Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Bojack Horseman Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all 12 episodes)

12 am The First series premiere (Hulu; all eight episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Forever series premiere (Amazon; all eight episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Norm Macdonald Has a Show series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

8 pm Sunday Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

9 pm In Search Of Season 1 finale (History; two episodes)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?