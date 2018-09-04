AHS: Apocalypse Sneak Peek Promises Death, Destruction… and Jessica Lange

It’s the end of the world as we know it… but based on a tantalizing new sneak peek at American Horror: Apocalypse, we’re feeling just fine, thanks.

We already know that Season 8 of FX’s horror anthology will be an unholy mashup of Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven, and the new teaser delivers on that promise, with a bunch of familiar faces popping up to say hi. But first, we see eternal diva Joan Collins on a private jet with Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman as someone warns, “It’s the end of the world”… followed by shots of a mushroom cloud and worldwide devastation, plus a quick glimpse of a demon-eyed Cody Fern (playing a grown-up version of Murder House‘s killer baby Michael Langdon).

Then we’re treated to a reunion with some old friends. From Murder House, we’ve got Rubber Man, along with Dylan McDermott’s Ben Harmon, Taissa Farmiga’s Violet… and the much-anticipated return of franchise MVP Jessica Lange. And from Coven, we’ve got Sarah Paulson’s Cordelia, Farmiga’s Zoe, Frances Conroy’s Myrtle Snow… and Emma Roberts back as Madison Montgomery, once again saying, “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.” (The “Surprise, bitch,” we’re guessing, is implied.)

But who’s that saying, “Maybe it’s time to eat somebody,” hmmm? We won’t have to wait long to find out: American Horror Story: Apocalypse debuts next Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX.

Press PLAY above to watch the new teaser, then hit the comments to share your Season 8 hopes… and fears.