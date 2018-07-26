Horror Story Taps Versace's Cody Fern to Play Key Murder House Character

My, look how this Murder House character has grown up, American Horror Story fans.

Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) has joined the cast of the upcoming Season 8 of FX’s horror anthology, subtitled Apocalypse, which will combine characters from Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven. Fern will play a grown-up version of Michael Langdon, the murderous baby we met during AHS‘ inaugural season.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy announced the casting on Twitter:

Excited to announce Cody Fern will be playing the role of Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Premieres September 12 on FX. pic.twitter.com/kFYQ2GAncd — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 26, 2018

Back in Season 1, Michael was the child born to Connie Britton’s Vivien after she was raped by Rubber Man, aka Evan Peters’ Tate. The baby was later snatched by Jessica Lange’s Constance, and believed to be an incarnation of the Antichrist… which the kid proved when he was discovered covered in blood after having murdered his nanny in the Season 1 finale.

Fern just finished a critically acclaimed turn on FX’s Versace (also EP-ed by Murphy) as Andrew Cunanan’s boyfriend/murder victim David Madson. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming sixth and final season of Netflix’s House of Cards.

The cast of AHS: Apocalypse already includes longtime cast members Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Emma Roberts, along with new addition Joan Collins. Season 8 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX.