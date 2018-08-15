Shooter Cancelled After Three Seasons

Shooter has fired off its final round; USA Network has opted to cancel the Ryan Phillippe drama after three seasons, our sister publication Variety reports. Shooter‘s third season is currently airing Thursdays at 10/9c, with five episodes still to run.

Shooter this season is averaging 740,000 total viewers and just under a 0.2 demo rating, down sharply from Season 2’s 1.25 mil/0.35.

Based on the book series by Stephen Hunter, Shooter starred Phillippe (Secrets and Lies) as highly-decorated Marine Corps sniper Bob Lee Swagger, a man who was pulled back into the fray when his former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (played by ER‘s Omar Epps) asked for his assistance in preventing an assassination plot against the President of the United States. But when Swagger realized the truth — that he’d been set up to take the fall for another murder — he set out on a new mission to clear his name and keep his family safe.

Subsequent seasons followed Swagger’s rivalry with a nefarious colleague and the search for answers about his father’s long-ago death, all while associates endeavor to uncover the truth about a cabal known as Atlas.

Shooter‘s cast also included Shantel VanSanten (One Tree Hill) as Swagger’s wife Julie, Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow) as FBI Agent Nadine Memphis, Eddie McClintock (Bones) as nefarious figure Jack Payne, Josh Stewart (The Punisher) as a sniper named Solotov, Jesse Bradford (The West Wing) as Harris Downey, and Gerald McRaney (This Is Us) as Red Bama Sr.

