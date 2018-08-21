American Vandal Season 2 Trailer: Poop, There It Is — Plus: Premiere Date!

American Vandal is returning to Netflix for a new investigation this fall — and the you-know-what is going to hit the fan in Season 2.

New episodes of the Emmy-nominated true-crime satire will drop Friday, Sept. 14, the streaming giant announced Tuesday. And as the sophomore season’s official trailer reveals, documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund will be pursuing a much more sinister vandal this time: the Turd Burglar.

In the video embedded above, students and staff at a Catholic high school divulge the stomach-turning events of Monday, Nov. 6, when someone had contaminated the cafeteria’s lemonade supply — leading the entire student body to start pooping uncontrollably after lunch. (This series has won a Peabody Award, people!)

“Most of us just s—t our pants right in front of everyone,” a student tells the camera, while a police officer confesses, “This was the worst thing I’ve seen in 20 years.”

Enter Peter and Sam, who attempt to figure out the Turd Burglar’s identity and motive before they strike again. After all, as one student puts it, “It’s poop — but it goes a lot deeper than that.”

Watch American Vandal‘s Season 2 trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?