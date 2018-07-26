Shameless Season 9 Trailer: Lip Plays Dad, Ian Is 'the Gay Che' and More

“Nothing is bigger than family,” Fiona declares in a new trailer for Shameless — but the insanity of the Gallagher clan’s lives is bigger in Season 9.

Among the shenanigans and crazy drama in the video above: Fi goes “all Fiona” on her boyfriend Ford; Frank gives STDS to the moms in his PTA group; Lip takes on pseudo-fatherhood with Eddie’s niece; Ian — who’s off his bipolar meds — becomes “the gay Che”; Debbie takes on the man at work; Carl can’t shake his clingy wife Kassidi; and Kev and V attempt to make the bar less “rape-y.”

Check out the official description for Season 9 (premiering Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c on Showtime), then scroll down to view a fresh poster: