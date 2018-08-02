Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph's Comedy Forever Gets Premiere Date at Amazon — Watch First Trailer

Well, that took quite a turn.

Amazon released the first trailer for Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s comedy Forever Thursday, and most of the nearly two-minute promo chronicles what seems like a sweet, romantic story of a couple in love.

But then there’s the knife. And the mysterious man walking in the dark. And the giant, ominous bonfire?

The previously untitled project, which got a series order in September, is centered on married couple June (Rudolph) and Oscar (Armisen). They live in a California suburb where, for 12 years, they’ve “had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house,” according to the show’s official logline. “But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.”

(Side note: If you were hoping this was a story about a streaming service saving ABC’s immortal doctor drama years after its cancellation… we’re sorry.)

Amazon also announced the series’ premiere date: Forever will begin on Friday, Sept. 14.

Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) will executive-produce the series alongside Dave Becky (Difficult People), Rudolph and Armisen. The cast also includes Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin), Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry) and Noah Robbins (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).