The First Trailer: Sean Penn Rockets Off to Mars in Hulu's Outer Space Drama

Attention, Sean Penn: Your presence is requested on another planet.

Hulu just dropped the official trailer for The First — all eight episodes debut Friday, Sept. 14 on the streamer — with the two-time Oscar winner starring as astronaut Tom Hagerty, who leads a crew attempting to become the first humans to set foot on Mars. The mission is funded by an Elon Musk-esque CEO played by Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor, Californication), who’s a zealot for outer-space travel, grandly declaring that this crew of five people is “fulfilling the destiny of eight billion.”

But the mission isn’t without risks, and Hagerty and his fellow interstellar travelers are leaving a lot of loved ones back at home. He has a daughter who’s in trouble with the law begging him not to go… and the painful memory of his late wife that still haunts him. (Also, is it just us, or is Penn shockingly ripped here? The guy is almost 60!) As another astronaut played by Gilmore Girls alum Keiko Agena bluntly puts it, though, “all our families know what we signed up for.”

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at The First, and tell us in the comments: Will you be counting down the days until it hits Hulu?