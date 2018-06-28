Fox Fall Premiere Dates: 9-1-1, Lethal, Last Man Standing and More

Fox is the third broadcast network to unveil its premiere plan for the 2018-19 TV season (following NBC and The CW), and the network will kick things off on Sunday, Sept. 9, by offering a special sneak preview of new comedy series Rel following its NFL double-header. Similarly, Ryan Murphy’s breakout procedural 9-1-1 will launch Season 2 on Sunday, Sept. 23, following Fox’s NFL coverage. The drama will then settle into its regular Monday-at-9 pm slot the following night.

Also of note, Tim Allen’s revived Last Man Standing will take back its old ABC time slot, Fridays at 8/7c, beginning Sept. 28, leading into the new retirement-home sitcom The Cool Kids.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

8 pm REL (Special early series premiere; WATCH TRAILER)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

8 pm 9-1-1 (Special early Season 2 premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The Resident

9 pm 9-1-1

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm The Gifted

9 pm Lethal Weapon

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Empire

9 pm Star

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

7:30 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

8 pm Last Man Standing

8:30 pm The Cool Kids (Watch trailer)

9 pm Hell’s Kitchen

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm Bob’s Burgers

9 pm Family Guy

9:30 pm Rel

The Orville, Gotham, The Four, Beat Shazam, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Love Connection, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Showtime at the Apollo, The Passage and Proven Innocent.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, Ghosted, La to Vegas, The Last Man on Earth, Lucifer, The Mick, New Girl and Shots Fired.