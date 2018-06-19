NBC Fall Premiere Dates: This Is Us, #OneChicago, XL Good Place and More

NBC is the first broadcast network to unveil its premiere plan for the 2018-19 TV season, and the network will kick things off with Monday, Sept. 24 with the return of The Voice leading into new Lost-esque thriller Manifest.

The Peacock’s No. 1 hit, This Is Us, launches Season 3 the following night, Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Also of note: The Good Place returns Thursday, Sept. 27 with a special one-hour episode, which leads into a special two-hour Law & Order: SVU. NBC’s regular Thursday lineup kicks off the following week.

Scroll down for NBC’s complete fall game plan.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The Voice

10 pm MANIFEST (WATCH TRAILER)



TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm NEW AMSTERDAM (WATCH TRAILER)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm The Good Place (one hour)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU (two hours)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

10 pm Dateline NBC

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm The Good Place

9 pm Will & Grace

9:30 pm I FEEL BAD (WATCH TRAILER)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

8 pm Blindspot

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

9 pm Midnight, Texas

A.P. Bio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, Good Girls, Ellen’s Game of Games, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS, THE TITAN GAMES, ABBY’S, THE ENEMY WITHIN, THE VILLAGE and THE INBETWEEN

The Brave, Great News, The Night Shift and Rise. Still TBD: Timeless and Champions