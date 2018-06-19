NBC Fall Premiere Dates: This Is Us, #OneChicago, XL Good Place and More

NBC is the first broadcast network to unveil its premiere plan for the 2018-19 TV season, and the network will kick things off with Monday, Sept. 24 with the return of The Voice leading into new Lost-esque thriller Manifest.
The Peacock’s No. 1 hit, This Is Us, launches Season 3 the following night, Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Also of note: The Good Place returns Thursday, Sept. 27 with a special one-hour episode, which leads into a special two-hour Law & Order: SVU. NBC’s regular Thursday lineup kicks off the following week.
Scroll down for NBC’s complete fall game plan.
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8 pm The Voice
10 pm MANIFEST (WATCH TRAILER)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm The Voice
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm NEW AMSTERDAM (WATCH TRAILER)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm The Good Place (one hour)
9 pm Law & Order: SVU (two hours)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
10 pm Dateline NBC
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm Will & Grace
9:30 pm I FEEL BAD (WATCH TRAILER)
10 pm Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY, OCT. 12
8 pm Blindspot
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
9 pm Midnight, Texas
A.P. Bio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, Good Girls, Ellen’s Game of Games, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS, THE TITAN GAMES, ABBY’S, THE ENEMY WITHIN, THE VILLAGE and THE INBETWEEN
The Brave, Great News, The Night Shift and Rise. Still TBD: Timeless and Champions