Fall TV Preview

NBC Fall Premiere Dates: This Is Us, #OneChicago, XL Good Place and More

By and /

NBC Fall Premiere Dates
courtesy of NBC

NBC is the first broadcast network to unveil its premiere plan for the 2018-19 TV season, and the network will kick things off with Monday, Sept. 24 with the return of The Voice leading into new Lost-esque thriller Manifest.

The Peacock’s No. 1 hit, This Is Us, launches Season 3 the following night, Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Also of note: The Good Place returns Thursday, Sept. 27 with a special one-hour episode, which leads into a special two-hour Law & Order: SVU. NBC’s regular Thursday lineup kicks off the following week.

Scroll down for NBC’s complete fall game plan.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8 pm The Voice
10 pm MANIFEST (WATCH TRAILER)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm The Voice
9 pm This Is Us
10 pm NEW AMSTERDAM (WATCH TRAILER)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm The Good Place (one hour)
9 pm Law & Order: SVU (two hours)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
10 pm Dateline NBC

THURSDAY, OCT. 4
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm The Good Place
9 pm Will & Grace
9:30 pm I FEEL BAD (WATCH TRAILER)
10 pm Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, OCT. 12
8 pm Blindspot

FRIDAY, OCT. 26
9 pm Midnight, Texas

Fall TV Schedule 2018

A.P. Bio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, Good Girls, Ellen’s Game of Games, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS, THE TITAN GAMES, ABBY’S, THE ENEMY WITHIN, THE VILLAGE and THE INBETWEEN

Fall TV Schedule 2018

The Brave, Great News, The Night Shift and Rise. Still TBD: Timeless and Champions

