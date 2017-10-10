2018 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Getting Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

TVLine’s annual cheat sheet of relief, anxiety and utter despair known as the Renewal Scorecard has arrived!

From now until late May, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will determine which shows are good to return for another season… and which will join Notorious over at the MIA Network.

To help you monitor what’s staying, what’s going and what’s anxiously riding the “bubble,” we once again present you with our easy-to-browse scorecard.

We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest industry intel — including info on full-season pickups! — so we strongly suggest you bookmark this puppy and check back for updates. As a reminder, the eight levels in TVLine’s reliable renewal grid are as follows:

♦ Officially renewed

♦ A sure thing

♦ A safe bet

♦ Could go either way

♦ A long-shot

♦ Essentially cancelled

♦ Officially cancelled

♦ Too early to tell

And now, the Scorecard (use these links to jump to CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW).

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2018

Alex Inc.: Premieres at midseason

America’s Funniest: A sure thing

American Housewife: Too early to tell

The Bachelor: Returns at midseason

Bachelor in Paradise: Returns Summer 2018

black-ish: A sure thing

Boy Band: Could go either way

Celebrity Family Feud: Returns Summer 2018

The Crossing: Premieres at midseason

Dancing With the Stars: A sure thing

Designated Survivor: Too early to tell

For the People: Premieres at midseason

Fresh Off the Boat: A safe bet

The Goldbergs: Already renewed through next season

The Gong Show: Could go either way

The Good Doctor: Picked up for full season; Season 2 renewal is a safe bet

Grey’s Anatomy: A sure thing

Grey’s Anatomy spinoff: Premieres at midseason

How to Get Away With Murder: Could go either way

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Too early to tell

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Could go either way

Marvel’s Inhumans: A long-shot

Match Game: Returns Summer 2018

The Mayor: Too early to tell

The Middle: Officially cancelled; series finale airs Spring 2018

Modern Family: Already renewed through next season

Once Upon a Time: Too early to tell

Quantico: Returns at midseason

Roseanne revival: Premieres at midseason

Scandal: Officially cancelled; series finale airs Spring 2018

Shark Tank: A safe bet

Speechless: Too early to tell

Splitting Up Together: Premieres at midseason

Ten Days in the Valley: A long-shot

To Tell the Truth: Returns Summer 2018

The Toy Box: Too early to tell

