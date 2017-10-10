2018 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Getting Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

TVLine’s annual cheat sheet of relief, anxiety and utter despair known as the Renewal Scorecard has arrived!
From now until late May, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will determine which shows are good to return for another season… and which will join Notorious over at the MIA Network.
To help you monitor what’s staying, what’s going and what’s anxiously riding the “bubble,” we once again present you with our easy-to-browse scorecard.
We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest industry intel — including info on full-season pickups! — so we strongly suggest you bookmark this puppy and check back for updates. As a reminder, the eight levels in TVLine’s reliable renewal grid are as follows:
♦ Officially renewed
♦ A sure thing
♦ A safe bet
♦ Could go either way
♦ A long-shot
♦ Essentially cancelled
♦ Officially cancelled
♦ Too early to tell
And now, the Scorecard (use these links to jump to CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW).
ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid: Returns Summer 2018
Alex Inc.: Premieres at midseason
America’s Funniest: A sure thing
American Housewife: Too early to tell
The Bachelor: Returns at midseason
Bachelor in Paradise: Returns Summer 2018
black-ish: A sure thing
Boy Band: Could go either way
Celebrity Family Feud: Returns Summer 2018
The Crossing: Premieres at midseason
Dancing With the Stars: A sure thing
Designated Survivor: Too early to tell
For the People: Premieres at midseason
Fresh Off the Boat: A safe bet
The Goldbergs: Already renewed through next season
The Gong Show: Could go either way
The Good Doctor: Picked up for full season; Season 2 renewal is a safe bet
Grey’s Anatomy: A sure thing
Grey’s Anatomy spinoff: Premieres at midseason
How to Get Away With Murder: Could go either way
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Too early to tell
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Could go either way
Marvel’s Inhumans: A long-shot
Match Game: Returns Summer 2018
The Mayor: Too early to tell
The Middle: Officially cancelled; series finale airs Spring 2018
Modern Family: Already renewed through next season
Once Upon a Time: Too early to tell
Quantico: Returns at midseason
Roseanne revival: Premieres at midseason
Scandal: Officially cancelled; series finale airs Spring 2018
Shark Tank: A safe bet
Speechless: Too early to tell
Splitting Up Together: Premieres at midseason
Ten Days in the Valley: A long-shot
To Tell the Truth: Returns Summer 2018
The Toy Box: Too early to tell