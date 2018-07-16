TVLine Items: Ransom Renewed, General Hospital Recasting and More

CBS is still demanding Ransom: The suspense drama has been renewed for Season 3 by the network and Canadian broadcaster Global, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series will begin production this October in Budapest, Hungary, for a 2019 premiere. The upcoming season explores international crisis and hostage negotiating as Luke Roberts’ Eric Beaumont and his elite team resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases.

* Vinessa Antoine is leaving General Hospital as she prepares to star in the Canadian drama Diggstown. Her GH character Jordan Ashford will be recast, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) will lend his voice to two episodes of The Simpsons‘ 30th season, first playing himself in a heavenly scene and then making a cameo as a tow truck driver who crosses paths with Homer and Marge, EW.com reports.

* American Horror Story has tapped Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) and Kyle Allen (The Path) as guest stars in the Murder House/Coven crossover season, per Deadline. No characters details are available yet.

* Zoey Deutch (Ringer) has joined Ryan Murphy’s hourlong Netflix comedy series The Politician, starring Ben Platt.

* The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker will make her directorial debut with a Season 5 episode of the CW drama, ETOnline.com reports.

* Nick Cannon will host the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, airing live Sunday, Aug. 12 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT) on Fox.

* Christine Evangelista (The Arrangement) will co-star in USA Network’s crime thriller pilot Erase as the eldest child of Denis Leary and Callie Thorne’s characters, per Deadline.

* Nic Bishop (Covert Affairs), Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos), Molly Hagan (iZombie) and Tami Roman (Basketball Wives) will recur in Apple’s upcoming thriller drama series Are You Sleeping, headlined by Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan, per Deadline.

