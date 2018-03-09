Law & Order's Jeremy Sisto to Star in Dick Wolf's CBS Drama F.B.I.
By
/ Dave Nemetz
March 9 2018, 3:54 PM PDT
Just when you think you’re out of the Dick Wolf universe, they pull you right back in:
Jeremy Sisto, who starred in Wolf’s Law & Order, has joined the cast of Wolf’s upcoming CBS drama F.B.I. READ MORE
TVLine Items: Alan Cumming to Visit
Doctor Who, Ransom Return and More
By
/ Vlada Gelman
March 9 2018, 11:58 AM PDT
Alan Cumming is poised to meet the new Time Lord.
The
Good Wife vet will guest in a Season 11 episode of Doctor Who READ MORE
Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Pilot Adds Kelly Rutherford, 3 Others to Cast
By
/ Andy Swift
March 9 2018, 11:00 AM PDT
Freeform’s search for its
has finally come to an end. Perfectionists READ MORE
Pilot News:
SVU Vet Joins Suspicion, CSI Alum Boards Chiefs and More
By
/ Vlada Gelman
March 8 2018, 5:44 PM PDT
Former
Law & Order: SVU cast member Raul Esparza has lined up a new TV role: The actor — who left — will co-star in the NBC drama pilot SVU last month Suspicion READ MORE
Grey's Anatomy Exit Strategies: 5 Ways April Could Scrub Out for the Last Time
By
/ Charlie Mason
March 8 2018, 5:00 PM PDT
As the shock of
Sarah Drew‘s dismissal from slowly ( Grey’s Anatomy so slowly) has begun to slightly ( so slightly) wear off, we’ve begun wondering how the ABC drama can possibly do justice to April Kepner READ MORE
Netflix's
Sabrina Adds Bronson Pinchot to Play Villainous Principal
By
/ Dave Nemetz
March 8 2018, 4:58 PM PDT
Are we excited about the latest casting news for Netflix’s
Sabrina the Teenage Witch series? Of course we are: Don’t be ridiculous. READ MORE
Grey's Anatomy: 3 Happy Endings for Arizona — Plus a Very Unhappy One
By
/ Charlie Mason
March 8 2018, 4:00 PM PDT
Still reeling from the news that Season 14 of
will be Arizona’s last? You’re not alone. Grey’s Anatomy READ MORE
Grey's Anatomy Boss Blasts Suggestion That Jessica Capshaw/Sarah Drew Exits Are Due to Ellen Pompeo's Raise
By
/ Matt Webb Mitovich
March 8 2018, 1:13 PM PDT
showrunner Krista Vernoff is not here for your speculation that Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo’s recently trumpeted payday is to blame for the dismissal of longtime castmates Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. READ MORE
TVLine Items: Dichen Lachman Enters
Kingdom, SIX Season 2 Date and More
By
/ Maggie Gorman
March 8 2018, 11:39 AM PDT
Dichen Lachman is adding
to her ever-growing resume of TV roles. Animal Kingdom READ MORE
Jessica Capshaw on
Grey's Anatomy Exit: 'I'm Sad to See Arizona Go'
By
/ Michael Ausiello
March 8 2018, 11:02 AM PDT
Jessica Capshaw has released a statement regarding her forthcoming exit from and, much like Grey’s Anatomy fellow departing cast member Sarah Drew, she’s bummed to be leaving. READ MORE