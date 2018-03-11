What to Watch: American Idol Revival, Timeless Clocks Back In, NCIS Rescues Hetty, Magician Helps FBI and More
On TV this Sunday: American Idol is resurrected on ABC, Timeless returns after cheating death and O.J. Simpson's "lost" confession sees the light of day.
What to Watch: Sterling K. Brown Hosts SNL, Falling Water Finale and More
On TV this Saturday: Sterling K. Brown makes his SNL hosting debut, Falling Water wraps its second season and BBC America goes behind the scenes of Blue Planet II.
What to Watch: Love Ends, S.H.I.E.L.D. No. 100, Dynasty's New Night and More
On TV this Friday: The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reach a Marvel-ous milestone, Dynasty lathers up a new night and Netflix closes the book on Love.
What to Watch: Jessica Jones Returns, Top Chef Wraps, The Oath and Champions Debut and More
On TV this Thursday: Marvel's Jessica Jones is back on the case, the Top Chef is crowned, the Chicago crossover continues and Champions and The Oath get underway.
What to Watch: Chicago Crossover Begins, Riverdale Returns, Lucy Hale Serves Life Sentence and More
On TV this Wednesday: Hard Sun and Life Sentence get underway, Riverdale heads up to the lake and Chicago P.D. walks the beat for the 100th time (and kicks off a crossover).
What to Watch: Kevin (Probably) Ends, Black Lightning Aftermath and More
On TV this Tuesday: After the Final Rose unveils the new Bachelorette, The Flash slows things down and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World for the last time this season… and possibly ever.
What to Watch: The Bachelor Finale, Star Wars Rebels Ends and More
On TV this Monday: The Bachelor chooses the (alleged) love of his love, Star Wars Rebels comes to an end and Lucifer's search for Cain's brother takes a twist.
What to Watch: The Academy Awards, The Good Fight Returns and More
On TV this Sunday: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars (again), The Good Fight returns for a second round and Alec Baldwin launches a new talk show.
What to Watch: Independent Spirit Awards, Top Gear, SNL and More
On TV this Saturday: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll return as hosts of the Spirit Awards, Charles Barkley aims for another SNL slam dunk and Top Gear revs back up for its 25th season.
What to Watch: Once's End Begins, a Blindspot Return, Eva on Jane and More
On TV this Friday: It's the beginning of Once Upon a Time's final stretch, Archie Panjabi is back on Blindspot and Eva Longoria plays herself on Jane the Virgin.