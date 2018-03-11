The Royals Season 4 Premiere: Who Was Shot? And What Happens Next?
Sunday’s season premiere of The Royals began with a (fortunate) near-miss — and ended with a (most unfortunate) direct hit. READ MORE & GRADE IT
Sunday’s season premiere of The Royals began with a (fortunate) near-miss — and ended with a (most unfortunate) direct hit. READ MORE & GRADE IT
ABC this Sunday night revealed — ta-da! — Deception, its new light procedural about a master illusionist who finds himself assisting the FBI (or is it the other way around?). Might this Unlikely Crimesolver Dramedy fill the Castle-shaped hole in your DVR? READ RECAP & GRADE THE PREMIERE
Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead may have emphasized the walking over the dead, but it still advanced, however slightly, some key plots. Such as… READ MORE
Need to catch up? Check out our previous Homeland recap here.
A well-medicated Carrie got her hands dirty with a few spy games on this week’s Homeland. But is she any closer to the truth? READ MORE
Following a few words from Carrie Underwood — which, let’s be real, probably would have been spoken by Kelly Clarkson were it not for her commitment to The Voice — ABC on Sunday (finally!) returned American Idol to the airwaves. READ MORE & WEIGH IN
Jessica Jones doesn’t really need to drink more booze — but if she decided to up her intake after the events of the Season 2 finale, no one would blame her. READ MORE
Warning: The follow contains spoilers from the series finale of Netflix’s Love. READ MORE & GRADE IT
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend — about time, right? — and of course, he didn’t make it through the night without getting choked up. WATCH SKETCHES & GRADE THE EPISODE
Warning: The following post contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, particularly Episodes 6 and 7. If you haven’t watched ’em yet, avert your eyes. READ MORE
How to Get Away With Murder won’t officially wrap its fourth season until next week — but the ABC drama didn’t wait until its season finale to pack in some serious plot twists. READ MORE