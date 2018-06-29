Champions Cancelled at NBC

Champions just got KO’ed: NBC has officially cancelled the Mindy Kaling-produced sitcom after just one season, TVLine has learned.

Universal Television, which produced the series, is still shopping it around to other outlets, sources tell TVLine. The first season will continue to stream internationally on Netflix.

The midseason comedy starred Anders Holm (Workaholics) as Vince, the macho owner of a gym who lives with his brother Matthew (Andy Favreau). Vince’s bachelor existence is turned upside down when his high school girlfriend drops off their theater-loving teen son Michael (J.J. Totah) to live with him so the kid can attend a prestigious performing-arts school. Kaling co-starred as Vince’s ex Priya, with her Mindy Project co-star Fortune Feimster playing gym trainer Ruby.

Debuting in March, Champions never found a strong audience, sinking to a mere 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating with its May 3 airing. The final two episodes aired back-to-back on May 25, with the series finale hitting a new demo low (1.6 mil/0.3).

