Lucifer Resurrected! Netflix Picks Up Season 4 of Cancelled Fox Drama

Lucifer fans raised hell — and it paid off.

TVLine has learned that Netflix has closed a deal with Warner Bros. Television to resurrect the Tom Ellis-fronted drama, which was cancelled last month by Fox. Reps for Fox and Warner Bros. declined to comment on the length of the pickup, but sources confirm that the streaming giant ordered a 10-episode Season 4.

Lucifer marks the first freshly cancelled series that Netflix has “rescued” in more than three-and-a-half years, since Longmire circa November 2014.

Shortly after Fox pulled the plug last month, Ellis expressed cautious optimism about the series finding a new home, telling TVLine’s Matt Mitovich, “I don’t want to promise anything for anybody, because there are so many things that have to align for things to happen. But I didn’t have hope, and I do have hope now. And as long as there is hope, I will keep fighting. Because I think that’s what our fans want us to do.”

Ellis called the backlash to the cancellation — and subsequent #SaveLucifer campaign — “nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming,” adding, “Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox… So I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.”

Watch a memorable scene from Lucifer‘s recent “bonus” episode: