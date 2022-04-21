Idris Elba Drama Hijack, From Lupin EP, Gets Series Order at Apple TV+

Idris Elba has lined up his next TV gig. The Luther vet is set to star in and executive-produce the Apple TV+ thriller Hijack, which hails from Lupin creator George Kay.

Told in real time, the seven-part drama is described as a “tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers,” according to the official logline. Elba will play Sam Nelson, “an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers,” and whose “high-risk strategy could be his undoing.”

Elba and Kay serve as EPs alongside director Jim Field Smith (Criminal), Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

In addition to Hijack, Apple TV+’s upcoming slate includes two series from Ted Lasso EP Bill Lawrence — Bad Monkey (starring Vince Vaughn) and Shrinking (starring Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford) — as well as The Big Cigar (starring Andre Holland), Chief of War (starring Jason Momoa), Constellation (starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks), Dark Matter (starring Joel Edgerton), Dear Edward (reuniting Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims and star Connie Britton), Disclaimer (starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Hoyeon), The Essex Serpent (starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston), Metropolis (created by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail), Mrs. American Pie (starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern), The White Darkness (also starring Hiddleston) and an as-yet-titled Benjamin Franklin miniseries (starring Michael Douglas).