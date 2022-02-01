Friday Night Lights Star Connie Britton and EP Jason Katims Reunite for Drama Series Dear Edward at Apple TV+

Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton and showrunner/EP Jason Katims are bringing their clear eyes and full hearts to a seemingly can’t-lose new TV series. Jason Katims Shows Ranked

Apple TV+ on Tuesday placed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Dear Edward, an hour-long drama starring Britton and written/showrun and exec produced by Katims.

Based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel of the same name, Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by relative newcomer Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The cast also includes Orange Is the New Black vet Taylor Schilling.

Per Apple TV+, Dear Edward is a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of what makes us human.”

Additional EPs include Katims’ producing partner Jeni Mulein, actor-director Fisher Stevens (who will helm the premiere) and Napolitano. David Boyd is a producing director.

Britton most recently starred in HBO’s red-hot White Lotus., which is set to return for a second season (albeit with a mostly new cast).