Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern Comedy Mrs. American Pie Ordered to Series

Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern are serving up a slice of All-American comedy in a new show about South Florida’s wealthy elite.

Apple TV+ announced on Monday that Mrs. American Pie been ordered to series, with Wiig set to star and Dern both executive-producing and eyeing a key role.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, which is set in Palm Springs, the streaming series about “gorgeously impossible people” follows Maxine Simmons (played by Wiig) in her efforts to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

“As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?’ ‘How do you get a seat at the table?’ ‘What will you sacrifice to get there?’” per the official synopsis. “Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970’s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.”

Series creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) will write, executive-produce and serve as showrunner. Dern, who developed the project, will exec-produce alongside her producing partner Jayme Lemons. Tate Taylor, John Norris and Katie O’Connell Marsh (F Is for Family, Narcos: Mexico) round out the EPs.

Wiig was previously attached to an untitled Apple TV+ series produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s collection of short stories, You Think It, I’ll Say It, but she dropped out of that project due to a scheduling conflict.