Tom Hiddleston-Led The White Darkness From Pachinko’s Soo Hugh Ordered to Series at Apple TV+

An epic adventure awaits Tom Hiddleston.

Apple TV+ has given a series order to The White Darkness, which Hiddleston will star in and executive-produce, the streamer announced on Thursday. Adapted from David Grann’s bestselling non-fiction book of the same name, the limited series will find the actor taking on the role of adventurer Henry Worsley. (Hiddleston is currently in between seasons of Disney+’s Loki.)

The White Darkness is inspired by Worsley’s firsthand account as a “devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure,” which manifests into an “epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot,” per the official synopsis. “This is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.”

The series was developed by Pachinko’s Soo Hugh, who will executive-produce and serve as showrunner alongside Mark Heyman (Black Swan, Strange Angel). Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) will also executive-produce.

This is the second project lined up for Hiddleston at Apple TV+. He is also set to star opposite Claire Danes in the limited series The Essex Serpent, which will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, May 13.

Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Perry, the Victorian England-set Essex Serpent centers on Cora Seaborne (Danes), a widow who moves to the titular county to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. There, she forms an ”unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.”

Are you ready to see Hiddleston brave the Antarctic in The White Darkness? Drop a comment below.