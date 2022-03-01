Apple TV+ Orders Metropolis, Based on 1927 Film, From Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail

Apple TV+ has handed a series order to Metropolis, a new drama from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, TVLine has learned.

The project is inspired by Fritz Lang’s 1927 German science-fiction film of the same name, which itself is based upon a 1925 novel by Thea von Harbou.

Per the original film’s description, “Metropolis takes place in 2026, when the populace is divided between workers who must live in the dark underground and the rich who enjoy a futuristic city of splendor.”

In addition to serving as showrunner, Esmail will write and direct every episode of Metropolis under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Esmail won a Writers Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Mr. Robot, while also earning two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. His Prime Video thriller Homecoming also earned him multiple accolades, including a Satellite Award win for Best Television Series, Drama.

Will you be booking a trip to Metropolis? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Esmail’s Apple TV+ series below.